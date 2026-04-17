Manidhanaeyam's 32 candidates in TNPSC rank list

CHENNAI: As many as 32 candidates trained at the Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have secured places in the final rank list of the Group I services examination for 2025–26 released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on April 16.
The Commission had notified 72 vacancies on April 1, 2025, for key posts including Deputy Collector, DSP, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Assistant Director (Rural Development) and District Employment Officer.
Of the 32 successful candidates from the academy, 20 are men and 12 women. K Subathra from Madurai secured the fourth rank in the State, while Lawrence Israel from Coimbatore stood seventh. Notably, eight candidates trained at the academy are placed within the top 20.
The main results were declared on March 30, followed by intensive mock interviews and personality development sessions between April 5 and 12. "Retired IAS and IPS officers, academicians and psychologists mentored aspirants through personalised guidance. These results reaffirm that access to quality training can transform outcomes, " said 'Saidai' S Duraisamy, founder-president of the Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy.