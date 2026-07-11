Manidhanaeyam Trust extends financial aid to over 300 UPSC Mains qualifiers

CHENNAI: The Manidhanaeyam Trust on Saturday (July 11) distributed Rs 15,000 each to more than 300 candidates who qualified for the UPSC Mains examination and announced online coaching and mentorship for them ahead of the examination scheduled to commence on August 21.
The beneficiaries included candidates who had previously trained at the trust’s coaching centre, those now serving in other government departments after clearing various competitive examinations, aspirants who had undergone coaching at the centre in previous years and cleared this year’s Civil Services Preliminary Examination, and candidates who had prepared through its online coaching platform.
The financial assistance was distributed under the leadership of its founder, Saidai S Duraisamy. AX Alexander, former DGP and S Nagalsamy, former Principal Accountant General of TN and Kerala, attended the event as special guests.
They interacted with the candidates on answer-writing skills, time management, mental preparedness and strategies for the Mains exam.
The trust said it had been conducting mock tests, answer-sheet evaluation and personalised feedback sessions to help candidates prepare for the Mains exam.
And, that it has helped more than 5,500 candidates secure appointments in Central and State government services through its free coaching programmes over the past 20 years.