Manidhanaeyam students secures first rank in civil judge exam

CHENNAI: A candidate, who was coached by Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, has secured first rank in the Civil Judges competitive exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

V Eshwar from Thiruvalangadu in Thiruvallur district secured first place in the civic judge exam.

According to a release from PS Amalraj, President of the Academy, it conducted coaching for preliminary exams, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council, for the candidates, who applied for 254 Civil Judge posts.

The notification was issued in June 2023. Coaching classes were conducted along with the Bar Council for the candidates who were selected for the main exam.

"The results were released in January 2024, and 31 lawyers cleared the exam. Amalraj and founder Saidai Duraisamy congratulated the candidates. As many as 142 candidates, who cleared mains, have enrolled for free training to attend interviews. The training was given from January 11 to January 25, and former judges, senior lawyers, and psychologists conducted sessions," the release said.

The results of the interview round were released on February 2.