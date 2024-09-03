Manidhanaeyam IAS Academy's 49 candidates crack Group-I prelims

CHENNAI: As many as 49 candidates who received free coaching at the Manidhanaeyam IAS Free Coaching Academy have cracked the TNPSC Group-I prelims (2024).

According to a press release issued by Manidhanaeyam founder Saidai Duraisamy, 18 women and 31 men (49) trained at the academy have cleared the Group-I prelims conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and secured the opportunity to appear for the mains.

“Along with these 49, other candidates who have cracked the prelims and registered with the Manidhanaeyam academy for mains, would be given free coaching with incentives,” Duraisamy said in a statement. “If you’re unable to register in person, you can register online through www.mntfrecias.com. The syllabus for Group-I Mains has been updated in the portal.”

To fill up the 90 vacancies in the Sub-Collector, DSP and other Group-I postings in the State government, the TNPSC conducted the Prelims on July 13 and the results were published on Monday. The TNPSC secretary S Gopala Sundara Raj on Monday informed that the revised syllabus for the Additional Public Prosecutor (Grade II) has been updated online – https://tnpsc.gov.in/English/syllabus.html