Manidhanaeyam IAS Academy students garner top 3 ranks in Pondy civil judge exam

CHENNAI: Four candidates who received coaching at Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have cleared the civil judge exam (direct recruitment for Puducherry Judicial Service), conducted by the High Court of Judicature, Madras. According to the statement issued by the Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, four candidates, who the academy trained were sworn in as a civil judge on Friday. “G Karthikeyan from Tiruvannamalai, who secured the top rank in the exam conducted by the High Court of Judicature, Madras to fill the 19 vacancies in the Puducherry Judicial Service. SE Sathyan from Dharmapuri (Rank 2), TP Selva Narayana Perumal from Kanniyakumari (Rank 3) and K Visu from Puducherry were also sworn in,” a release from the Manidhanaeyam academy noted. Notably, the first three ranks in the civil judge exam went to the Manidhanaeyam candidates.