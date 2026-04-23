Manidhanaeyam Academy to offer free mock interview training for CAPF candidates

CHENNAI: Manidhanaeyam IAS Academy has announced free mock interview sessions for candidates shortlisted for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) personality test.
The academy said the initiative aims at supporting both its current students and other successful candidates preparing for the final stage of the examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). According to the academy, 23 of its students have qualified for the interview this year.
The Union Public Service Commission notification for the 2025 CAPF examination announced 357 vacancies across forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
The written examination was conducted on August 3, 2025, and the results were declared on October 10, 2025. A total of 1,019 candidates were shortlisted for the personality test, which is scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 29, 2026.
Founded by Sathai Duraisamy, the Manidhanaeyam Charitable Trust has been providing free coaching to socially and economically disadvantaged aspirants. The institution said more than 5,000 of its students have secured positions in civil services such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and Indian Forest Service, as well as in key state government roles through TNPSC examinations.
Eligible candidates can register for the mock interviews through the academy’s official website, by phone, or by visiting its campus in Chennai.