Manidhanaeyam Academy to offer free mock interview training for CAPF candidates

The written examination was conducted on August 3, 2025, and the results were declared on October 10, 2025. A total of 1,019 candidates were shortlisted for the personality test, which is scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 29, 2026.

Founded by Sathai Duraisamy, the Manidhanaeyam Charitable Trust has been providing free coaching to socially and economically disadvantaged aspirants. The institution said more than 5,000 of its students have secured positions in civil services such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and Indian Forest Service, as well as in key state government roles through TNPSC examinations.

Eligible candidates can register for the mock interviews through the academy’s official website, by phone, or by visiting its campus in Chennai.