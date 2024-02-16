Manidha Naeyam IAS Academy commends toppers of Civil Judge exam

CHENNAI: Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Manidha Naeyam IAS Academy on Friday commended their toppers of the Civil Judge examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

According to the statement issued by Manidha Naeyam IAS Academy, "A total of 142 advocates, including ex-lawyers and some advocates who studied in Manidha Naeyam academy had registered for the training for the TNPSC Interview (Civil Judge posts). All the aspirants were provided free training from January 11 to January 25 with Justices, and Senior counsels.

The results of the Civil Judges - Interview were published on February 10, 2024. Eighty-Nine advocates have passed the examination. V Eshwar, K Pooja Kanmani, and A Yugathi Maria secured the top three ranks in the State. And S Sripathi, a tribal woman from Jawadhu Hills also secured the top ranks in the results of an Interview conducted by the Commission."

Subsequently on Friday (February 16), Saidai S Duraisamy, Founder of Manidha Naeyam IAS Academy congratulated the toppers in the academy office.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, February 13 lauded the achievement of 23-year-old Sripathi, who has become the first civil judge from a tribal community and wrote her exams immediately after delivering her baby.

Sripathi, who hails from Puliyur village near Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai district, travelled more than 200 km to Chennai to write her exam.