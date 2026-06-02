Manickam Tagore to face LS poll case filed by Captain's son

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to dismiss Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam's (DMDK) Vijaya Prabhakaran's election petition challenging Congress MP Manickam Tagore's election from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, directing Tagore to face trial and posting the matter to July 9.
Justice N Sathish Kumar dismissed Tagore's plea to remove certain allegations from the election petition and reject the case. The court directed Tagore to face the proceedings and adjourned the matter to July 9.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Manickam Tagore contested the Virudhunagar constituency against Vijaya Prabhakaran, the candidate of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). Tagore won by a margin of 4,379 votes, securing 3,85,256 votes against Prabhakaran's 3,80,877.
Following his defeat, Vijaya Prabhakaran filed an election petition seeking a recount of all postal votes and he also requested a recount of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Prabhakaran alleged that Manickam Tagore suppressed material facts in the nomination papers and was involved in corrupt practices.
He sought to have Tagore's election declared null and void and requested relief in his favour.
In response, Manickam Tagore argued that the allegations against him were baseless and scandalous, terming the election petition an abuse of the legal process.