Manickam Tagore to face LS poll case filed by Captain's son

Justice N Sathish Kumar dismissed Tagore's plea to remove certain allegations from the election petition and reject the case. The court directed Tagore to face the proceedings and adjourned the matter to July 9.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Manickam Tagore contested the Virudhunagar constituency against Vijaya Prabhakaran, the candidate of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). Tagore won by a margin of 4,379 votes, securing 3,85,256 votes against Prabhakaran's 3,80,877.