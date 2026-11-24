CHENNAI: TNCC president Manickam Tagore on Tuesday demanded that the police immediately register a case against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh under appropriate legal provisions and initiate action without delay, following reports about a complaint lodged by the woman District Collector against the legislator.
In a social media post, Tagore said the reports were shocking and stressed that the complaint had been lodged by the woman officer herself. He said the government had a responsibility to ensure the dignity and safety of women officials serving in public positions.
"Nobody should be exempted from the law merely because they hold a position of power," he said, urging the government to intervene immediately and take appropriate action to ensure justice for the Kallakurichi District Collector.
Earlier, Tagore had defended the MLA, describing Arul Vignesh as an innocent person and a first generation legislator from a Backward Community. He had said it was unfair to subject him to public scrutiny based on unverified information. He also pointed out that the MLA had already given interviews to television channels and denied the allegations against him.
"We are living in a situation where even rumours circulating on WhatsApp require us to give explanations. A person is being portrayed as a culprit and subjected to a media trial. He is being forced to show CCTV footage and his mobile phone to explain his position," Tagore had said