Manickam Tagore condemns 'pushing' of tribal students from Pudukkottai bus, demands probe and compensation

Congress team visits affected students

Following the incident, Pudukkottai district Congress president Bennett visited the area on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and met the injured students, their families and local residents to assess the situation, he said.

Tagore alleged that marginalised communities, including tribal people and Scheduled Castes, continue to face social and psychological discrimination, said a Daily Thanthi report.

He also accused the RSS ideology of promoting such discriminatory attitudes and called for efforts to counter caste-based prejudice and protect social justice and equality.