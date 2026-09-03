Manickam Tagore condemns 'pushing' of tribal students from Pudukkottai bus, demands probe and compensation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress president and MP Manickam Tagore has condemned the incident in which tribal school and college students were allegedly pushed from a government bus in Pudukkottai district, calling it an “inhuman and cruel act”.
In a statement, Tagore said the incident involving students from the Narikuravar community in Rangamma Chathiram, who were allegedly pushed from a government bus and injured, had shocked people across the State. He condemned the alleged discrimination and negligence faced by the girl students while travelling to educational institutions.
Following the incident, Pudukkottai district Congress president Bennett visited the area on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and met the injured students, their families and local residents to assess the situation, he said.
Tagore alleged that marginalised communities, including tribal people and Scheduled Castes, continue to face social and psychological discrimination, said a Daily Thanthi report.
He also accused the RSS ideology of promoting such discriminatory attitudes and called for efforts to counter caste-based prejudice and protect social justice and equality.
The students reportedly depend on bus services to travel the four to five kilometres between Rangamma Chathiram and Pudukkottai for school and college. Tagore said there were allegations that government buses did not regularly stop at the designated bus stop.
He alleged that students attempting to board buses had been humiliated and that incidents such as knocking away their hands from the grab rail and operating automatic doors while they were boarding had put them at risk.
Tagore further alleged that a special vehicle facility arranged earlier by the district administration had been discontinued due to a dispute between the School Education and Revenue departments over which department should bear the expenses.
“The lack of coordination between government departments has contributed to the situation in which 10 students are now undergoing treatment for injuries,” he said.
He held the district Collector responsible for the alleged administrative lapses and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the issue. He called for additional buses to be operated on the Rangamma Chathiram route during school and college hours or for the dedicated transport facility for students to be restored without delay.
Tagore also demanded an impartial investigation against those responsible under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with quality medical treatment and compensation for the injured students.
While acknowledging the Tamil Nadu government's welfare measures for marginalised communities, Tagore urged the administration to strengthen monitoring and preventive measures to ensure that such incidents of discrimination and administrative negligence do not recur.