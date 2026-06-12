Mango season turns sour in Coimbatore, nearby districts as yields drop by 50%

Weather woes slash mango yields

Farmers said average productivity has plummeted to a paltry 3-5 tonnes per hectare this year from 9-10 tonnes per hectare. The losses were particularly frustrating as preparations for the harvest began as early as August with pruning and monitoring of the southwest monsoon, only for farmers to face erratic weather in the months that followed.

While some farms escaped poor pollination and enjoyed a decent flowering season, the initial promise wilted under extreme heatwave conditions, causing large numbers of tender flowers to drop before they could develop into fruit. Just as the surviving fruits began to mature, unseasonal heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds hit several western districts, including Theni, Dindigul and the Cauvery delta region, during the last week of April and early May.

The fluctuating weather patterns created a conducive environment for pests and fungal attacks, with many farmers reporting a surge in anthracnose infections, a fungal disease that causes fruits to rot prematurely.

"Apart from the bad weather, we also ended up losing a lot of our fruits to pest infestations. Despite shelling a lot of money on pesticides this year, many of the trees did not survive the infestations, and their fruits had to be disposed of," rued S Ramanan, who owns a large mango farm in Jamunampathy, near Anamalai.

He added that while he previously had to spray pesticides only a couple of times a year, this year he was forced to spray them five to six times, costing him a fortune just to keep the trees alive.