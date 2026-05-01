Mangaluru-Chennai West Coast Express to be delayed on these dates

According to a press release, Train No. 22638 (West Coast Express), which departs from Mangaluru Central at 11.45 pm to Chennai Central, will be delayed by one hour on May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

On May 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28, as well as June 2 and 4, the train will reach Chennai Central with a delay of 20 minutes.