Tamil Nadu

Mangaluru-Chennai West Coast Express to be delayed on these dates

According to a press release, Train No. 22638 (West Coast Express), which departs from Mangaluru Central at 11.45 pm to Chennai Central, will be delayed by one hour on May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
Image of a train used for representative purpose
Image of a train used for representative purposeDaily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Due to maintenance work in the Palakkad division, Southern Railway has announced changes in the schedule of the West Coast Express running between Mangaluru Central and Chennai Central.

According to a press release, Train No. 22638 (West Coast Express), which departs from Mangaluru Central at 11.45 pm to Chennai Central, will be delayed by one hour on May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

On May 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28, as well as June 2 and 4, the train will reach Chennai Central with a delay of 20 minutes.

Chennai Central
Mangaluru central
Mangaluru-Chennai
West Coast Express

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