Management seats for TN medical students only: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has alleged that the resources of the State are getting drained as the majority of management seats of private medical colleges are going to students from other states, appealing to the DMK government to stop the practice.

Ramadoss urged the government to issue orders directing private colleges to allocate management seats to students hailing from Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the senior leader said that despite the state having the highest number of medical seats in the country, students from Tamil Nadu aren’t fully benefited. “Government quota seats in the private medical colleges are being filled with students in Tamil Nadu. But there are no restrictions for management quota seats,” he added.

Warning that allocation of management quota seats to students from other states and NRI students will prevent Tamil Nadu students from getting medical education, Ramadoss pointed out that the medical seats in deemed Universities are being given to other state students.

“In Andhra and Telangana, 85 per cent of management seats are allotted to local students and in Karnataka, 50 per cent of seats are reserved for local students. It is unfair to provide all such seats in Tamil Nadu,” he said.