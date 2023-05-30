Begin typing your search...

'Man with a plan for every situation': Stalin on CSK's victory

Stalin said that Jadeja ensured a historic win for CSK in a difficult situation.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 May 2023 3:54 AM GMT
Man with a plan for every situation: Stalin on CSK’s victory
Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulates after CSK's 5th title win

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter to congratulate the historic win of CSK's 5th IPL title win.

Stalin said that Jadeja ensured a historic win for CSK in a difficult situation.

He tweeted, "Congrats to the yellow brigade of #CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation @msdhoni! This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK. #IPLFinals2023" (sic)

A fifty partnership by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a final ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Monday to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Online Desk

