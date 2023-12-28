Man with a golden heart: Nirmala Sitharaman condoles DMDK founder Vijaykanth's demise

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condoled the demise of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, who died due to illness at the city hospital on Thursday.

She took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle and tweeted, "Captain Vijaykanth is no more. Condolences. Was known as the man with a golden heart. We will pay tribute to the founder of DMDK Vijayakanth as 'Pasipini Thirtha Ponmana Vallaal'. I express my deepest condolences to his fans and DMDK party workers who will miss him." (sic)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his grief over Vijayakanth's demise.



"Deeply saddened by the demise of DMDK founder, Thiru Vijayakanth ji. His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

'Captain' Vijayakanth aka Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami passed away in a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, December 28 at 9 am, following ill health.

"Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28 December 2023," read a medical bulletin from a private hospital.

'Captain' Vijayakanth's mortal remains were brought to his residence is now being taken to DMDK headquarters in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral.

DMDK has announced that Captain Vijayakanth's body will be buried at the premises of DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu around 4.30 pm on Friday, December 29.