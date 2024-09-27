Man who gave lift to Vellore teen sexually assaults her; held

CHENNAI: A labourer was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Pernambut village in Vellore district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, who was unwell, was on her way to catch a bus to a hospital along with her father and younger brother on Wednesday when Rajini (40), a poultry farm worker, came by on a motorcycle and offered them a lift.

He drove the girl’s brother to an unknown location and then took the girl to a private doctor in Pernambut for treatment. While returning, Rajini took the girl to a segregated area with bushes and sexually assaulted her, the report added.

He also threatened to kill her and her family if she revealed the incident.

Rajini then dropped the girl and her brother back.

Following the incident, the girl appeared weak and unwell. When her sister inquired, she revealed the truth. Immediately she was rushed to the government hospital in Pernambut and examined.

The incident was promptly reported to District Police Superintendent Madhivanan. A case was registered under the POCSO Act and Rajini was arrested. The investigation is in progress.