Man who dropped iPhone in Tiruporur temple hundial to get it back

CHENNAI: Two weeks after a man accidentally dropped his iPhone into the hundial of the Arulmigu Kandaswamy temple in Tiruporur, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu said he would get back his phone on Sunday.

Earlier, the temple authorities had refused to return the phone to Dinesh of Vinayagarapuram, citing tradition. The reason offered to the devotee: anything that falls into the hundial As per the practises and tradition at the temples, any offering put into the hundial, even if arbitrary, goes to the account of the deity of that temple.

A senior HR & CE official had recalled to DT Next an earlier incident where a gold chain of a devotee from Kerala had accidentally fallen into the hundial of the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani. Considering her financial background and after confirming through CCTV footage that the chain had fallen by accident, the chairman of the temple board of trustees had a new gold chain of same value at his personal expense and given it to her, the official remembered.