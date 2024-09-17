Man, two daughters, mother-in-law, killed in Tirunelveli accident

CHENNAI: Four members of a family were killed when the bike in which they were traveling collided with a lorry in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kanna (40) was a resident of Ramaiyampatti from Tirunelveli district. He and his wife were parents to two daughters, Mareeswari (12) and Sameera (7).

Today morning, Kannan, along with two daughters and mother-in-law, was traveling in a motorcycle to Tirunelveli. When they reached near the Thachanallur railway overbridge, the bike collided with a lorry, resulting in an accident. All four died on the spot.

On hearing the information, police rushed to the scene and sent the bodies of the deceased to the Palayamkottai Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. They have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

The initial investigation revealed that the accident occurred when the bike tried to overtake the lorry.