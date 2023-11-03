Man trapped in Vellore Collector’s office gate, rescued after 2-hr battle

VELLORE: Public, police and fire service personnel had to struggle for more than two hours to retrieve the leg of a man trapped between the metal pipes placed at the entrance of the Vellore Collector’s office (to prevent entry of four legged creatures) on Thursday.

Parimelazhagar (61) a photographer of Vellore came to the Collector’s office and when he was about to enter the premises he saw a van coming out and hence to give way he moved to the side resulting in his leg getting trapped between the metal slats.

Initially local police and public tried their best with various methods to help him and when their efforts failed, the local fire and rescue services were called.

Finally, after two hours the man was relieved from the trap after the pipes were cut open.