Man trampled to death by elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

ERODE: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in this district, forest officials said on Friday.

According to officials, Madhan of Eruthukuttai near Vaithiyanathapuram in Kadambur forest range under the STR took his cattle for grazing in the forest on Thursday morning. He left them and returned home.

Later in the evening, he went to the forest to bring the cattle back home. Suddenly, a big elephant came out from a bush, attacked Madhan and trampled him to death, they said.

On receiving information, the Kadambur forest personnel visited the spot, recovered Madhan's body and sent it to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for autopsy. They also recorded the trampling incident and are investigating.