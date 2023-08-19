Man threatened by person posing as Red Giant movies executive

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man from Kallakurichi was threatened by a man posing as an executive of Red Giant movies who asked the former to repay the loan he took from two of his friends.

City Police have arrested seven persons based on a complaint from Saravana Muthu, a director in Red Giant Movies for misusing the company’s name.

Red Giant was founded by Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and is into film production and distribution business. The Minister however is said to have distanced himself from the day-to-day running of the company after he became an active politician. They had last produced Mamannan, in which the minister acted along with veteran Vadivelu and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

On Thursday, the main accused Dilli Babu (55) called Venkatesh Perumal over the phone and had introduced himself as a top man in Red Giant movies.

“Return the money to Harish and Anish immediately. I am working at Red Giant. If you don’t return the money, you’ll face consequences,” Dilli Babu had told Venktesan Perumal over the phone.

Perumal who contacted the production company’s office and enquired about Dilli Babu learnt that the caller is an imposter.

Based on a complaint by a top executive at Red Giant, Nungambakkam Police registered a case. Investigations revealed that Venkatesh Perumal had borrowed a few lakh rupees from brothers, K Harish (27) and K Anish (24) of Thanjavur.

To retrieve the money, the brothers sought the help of their friends who came up with the plan, police investigations revealed.

For misusing the company’s name and issuing threats, Nungambakkam police arrested I Dilli Babu (55), M Manjunathan (34), and K Ramadoss- all three from Chengam, Tiruvannamalai district, and K Harish (27), K Anish (24), S Chidambaram (37), A Manikandan (27) - all four from Thanjavur district.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.