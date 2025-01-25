Man takes dead mother on bicycle, Anbumani blames Tirunelveli govt hospital

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over an incident in which a man was made to carry his dead mother on a bicycle from Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded a probe into the incident.

Anbumani slammed the government hospital authorities for allowing such an inhumane act. "Sivagamiammal, the elderly woman, was admitted to the hospital. But the management asked her son Balan to take her home, citing the severity of her illness, the PMK chief said. Balan took her dead mother, who had died minutes after leaving the hospital, on a bicycle for kilometres before police personnel intervened. “ The hospital should have prevented such an incident," Anbumani said.

He added that Dean Revathi's claims could not be accepted as most hospitals ask relatives to take the patients if the chance of recovery is very low.

"The hospital should have tried to save the life until the last minute. Even if the relatives insist on taking the patients to their homes, the hospitals should not allow it. An investigation should be conducted to ascertain on what basis Sivagamiammal was sent home. If anyone wants to take the dying relatives to their homes for sentimental reasons, the hospitals should make proper arrangements to transport the patients,” Anbumani added.