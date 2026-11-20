According to the police, Dhanapal (63), a resident of Okkium Pettai in Chennai, who manages the Durgai Sengazhni Amman Temple at Seevaram in Thoraipakkam, lodged a complaint with the Thoraipakkam police after discovering the theft on November 10.

The temple priest, Ayyakannu, had informed him that the temple lock had been broken. On inspecting the premises, Dhanapal found that a gold thali and two scroll ornaments adorning the deity had been stolen. The lock of the hundi had also been broken and around Rs 20,000 was missing.