CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a temple in Thoraipakkam and stealing gold jewellery and around Rs 20,000 from its hundi. The police recovered the stolen gold ornaments from him.
According to the police, Dhanapal (63), a resident of Okkium Pettai in Chennai, who manages the Durgai Sengazhni Amman Temple at Seevaram in Thoraipakkam, lodged a complaint with the Thoraipakkam police after discovering the theft on November 10.
The temple priest, Ayyakannu, had informed him that the temple lock had been broken. On inspecting the premises, Dhanapal found that a gold thali and two scroll ornaments adorning the deity had been stolen. The lock of the hundi had also been broken and around Rs 20,000 was missing.
Following a complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. A special team examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspect as Naveen (33), a resident of Bharathi Nagar in Mandaveli. He was arrested on Thursday.
The police recovered a gold thali weighing around three grams and two scroll ornaments from him. During interrogation, Naveen reportedly admitted to spending the money stolen from the hundi.
Naveen had 10 criminal cases pending against him, including two cases of attempted murder, said officials. Naveen was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.