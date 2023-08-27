Man stabs estranged wife, kin in Sivaganga; mother-in-law dies

MADURAI: A woman was allegedly murdered by her son-in-law at Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district on Saturday. The murdered victim has been identified as Tamilselvi (35), a native of Virudhunagar district, sources said. Investigations by the Thiruppuvanam police revealed that Arun (24), a native of Chengalpattu, stabbed Tamil Selvi with a knife.

The victim died on the way to hospital. Earlier, Arun got married to Mahalakshmi (20), daughter of Tamilselvi after a love affair.

But the couple separated over some issues and Mahalakshmi was married to another man after she developed a relationship with him. Mahalakshmi then stayed with her newly wedded husband, mother and sister Usharani (18) at Thiruppuvanam.

Enraged by this, Arun trespassed into the house at Thiruppuvanam and stabbed Mahalakshmi indiscriminately and when her mother Tamil Selvi and sister Usharani attempted to protect Mahalakshmi, they also came under murderous attack.

While Tamil Selvi died on the way to hospital, the injured victims including Mahalakshmi and Usharani are under treatment in hospital, sources said. Later, Thiruppuvanam police arrested Arun, based on a complaint, sources said.