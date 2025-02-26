Man slips to death while boarding moving train in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old man from Karnataka died after he lost grip and fell while attempting to board a moving train in Salem on Tuesday early morning.

Police said Muhammed Nazruddin, 42, a welding worker from Karnataka was bound to Coimbatore by Lokmanya Tilak Express to undergo routine dialysis in a private hospital. As the train stopped on reaching Salem junction, Nazruddin got down to buy a water bottle at a shop on the fourth platform, around 3.30 am.

“He then attempted to board the train which then started to move. Unfortunately, he slipped and fell between the platform and the moving train. His head got severed and died on the spot,” police said.

Soon, other passengers raised an alarm and halted the train by pulling the emergency lever. The railway police then retrieved the body of the deceased and sent it for post-mortem at Salem Government Hospital.

A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.