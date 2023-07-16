Man sets partner on fire suspecting affair, woman suffers serious burns

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in Palur on Saturday when a man reportedly set his partner on fire after he suspected her of having an affair with someone else. The victim Priya (28) a resident of Bhagath Singh Nagar, wife of Arun Selvam (32) having two kids, was allegedly having an extra-marital affair with a man named Prathap from the neighbourhood.

Over the past one year, Priya was reportedly in a relationship with the married man. When Prathap’s wife came to know about the affair she warned him to cut ties with Priya, after which Prathap stopped meeting his partner. Recently an argument broke out between the two when Prathap suspected that Priya was seeing someone else. “On Saturday, an angry Prathap ambushed the victim at her home and set her on fire after pouring kerosene and fled the spot,” police said. Neighbours who heard Priya’s screams rushed to her aid and admitted her to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital where she is being treated for severe burns. The Palur police registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.