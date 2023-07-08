Man sentenced to life for murdering mother and faking death as suicide

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering his mother. On November 29, 2020, V Udayakumar (42), a resident from Sannavur in Ariyalur approached the Venganur police station and petitioned that his mother Dhanam committed suicide by consuming pesticide and the police who registered a case, rushed to his house and retrieved the body of Dhanam and sent it to the Ariyalur government hospital. However, in the postmortem report, it was found that Dhanam had not consumed pesticide but was strangled to death and the traces of wounds were also visible in the body. Subsequently, the police secured Udayakumar and conducted an interrogation in which he confessed to the police that he had murdered his mother over a petty altercation and so the police arrested him. The case was in progress at Ariyalur District Principal Sessions court. On Friday, the judge Christopher who heard the case, awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 to Udayakumar.