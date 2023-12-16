Man sentenced to 25 years for sexual abuse

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Mahila Court on Friday awarded 25 years of imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl. On July 23, 2020, Sethaan (55), a murukku vendor from Manapparai Puthanatham in Tiruchy forcibly took an eight-year-old girl from the locality and sexually abused her.

The girl, who managed to escape, passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with Manapparai All Women Police who registered a case under various IPC sections including POCSO Act.

Subsequently, the police arrested Sethaan and lodged him in the prison. The case was in progress in Tiruchy Mahila Court and on Friday, the judge Srivatsan who heard the case, awarded 25 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Sethaan.