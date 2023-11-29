Begin typing your search...

Man sentenced to 20-yr rigorous imprisonment in Pocso case in Theni

According to the prosecution, M. Raja alias Nari of Genguvarpatti was accused of sexually harassing a minor girl, who is mentally retarded.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Nov 2023 11:02 PM GMT
Man sentenced to 20-yr rigorous imprisonment in Pocso case in Theni
Representative Image (ANI)

MADURAI: A 35-year old man was sentenced 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case in Theni on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, M. Raja alias Nari of Genguvarpatti was accused of sexually harassing a minor girl, who is mentally retarded.

The incident occurred on November 17 in 2020. Based on a complaint, Theni All Women police filed a case against the accused under Sections 5 (k), 6 of the Pocso Act. The accused was arrested on October 11, 2021.

After examining the witnesses in the case, the Sessions Judge P Ganesan found him guilty of such a crime and pronounced the sentence, sources said. Theni Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh lauded the team efforts that resulted in the conviction.

DTNEXT Bureau

