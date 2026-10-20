Man repeatedly stabs father-in-law to death inside Erode GH

CHENNAI: A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his father-in-law by stabbing him repeatedly inside the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital premises. The incident occurred following a heated argument between the two over a longstanding personal dispute, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The victim, Vadivel, a resident of Melatheru in Bhavani in Erode district, was at the hospital when he encountered his son-in-law, Arokkiyam. An argument reportedly broke out between them, during which Arokkiyam allegedly took out a concealed knife and attacked Vadivel.
Vadivel sustained multiple stab injuries and collapsed at the scene, bleeding profusely. His cries for help drew the attention of people nearby and hospital staff, who rushed to his aid. He was immediately taken to the hospital's emergency ward for treatment. Further details about his condition were not immediately available.
Police personnel stationed at the hospital intervened after the attack and apprehended Arokkiyam at the scene. He was subsequently handed over to the Erode police, who arrested him in connection with the incident.
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the attack. The nature of the dispute between the two and the events preceding the confrontation are being examined as part of the inquiry.