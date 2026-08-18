Man raises job fraud complaint against deputy tehsildar in Madurai

MADURAI: A 50-year-old man from Ayyappanayakkanpatti has petitioned the Madurai Collector, alleging that a deputy tehsildar and her husband cheated him by promising a government job for his daughter and providing a false appointment order.
Tangappandi, a resident of Ayyappanayakkanpatti under Kuruvithurai post, submitted the petition at the grievance redressal meeting held at the collectorate.
According to his petition, his relative, Mariappapandi and the deputy tahsildar, who works at the Collectorate, told him they could secure a government job for his younger daughter, Mohanapriya.
Believing them, he said he paid a total of Rs 3.80 lakh in several instalments through Google Pay and in cash.
He further alleged that he and his daughter were asked to attend an interview at the Virudhunagar Collectorate, where two persons collected copies of her mark sheets and transfer certificate.
Later, Mariappapandi allegedly sent him a government appointment order on his mobile phone. When Tangappandi went to the Virudhunagar Collectorate to verify the document, he said officials told him it was fake.
According to the petition, Mariapapandi sent Rs 60,000 to Tangappandi through Google Pay on August 10 and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Tallakulam police over the incident.