Man raises job fraud complaint against deputy tehsildar in Madurai

Tangappandi, a resident of Ayyappanayakkanpatti under Kuruvithurai post, submitted the petition at the grievance redressal meeting held at the collectorate.

According to his petition, his relative, Mariappapandi and the deputy tahsildar, who works at the Collectorate, told him they could secure a government job for his younger daughter, Mohanapriya.

Believing them, he said he paid a total of Rs 3.80 lakh in several instalments through Google Pay and in cash.