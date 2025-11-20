Man poses as cop, extorts childless couple in Salem; arrested

SALEM: A man who allegedly posed as an Erode crime inspector and extorted Rs 3 lakh from a couple seeking to adopt a child was arrested by the Karuppur police on Thursday.

Pathamuthu and Poondhimatha of Inam Karisalkulam were childless for 23 years.

Poondhimatha’s relative had directed them to Arun Kumar of Salem for adoption. The couple last month handed over money to Arun Kumar near Karuppur in Salem.

But two men posing as Erode crime police officers took the cash.

Following a complaint, police traced Palanibarathi of Sivadhapuram and Arun Kumar of Manianur, who later surrendered in court. Vettrivel (48), of Veerappanchatram, who impersonated the inspector, was arrested.

