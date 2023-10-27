Man pledges fake jewels 19 times, 2 held in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Thursday arrested two persons who had pledged gold covering jewels for Rs 69 lakh valued to the tune of 257 soverigns.

According to sources, Gandhi Nathan, Manager of Tamil Nadu Gramin Bank, Ammapettai branch and Visali Manager of Federal Bank, Arunthavapuram branch lodged separate complaints with the Thanjavur SP.

Both the complainst stated that Ramesh (54) from Arunthavapuram had pledged 172 sovereign gold plated jewels 19 times between March 1 and September 30 in 2022 with the Tamil Nadu Gramin Bank and obtained Rs 44.65 lakh in his name, his wife Bavani and mother Lakshmi, while Ramesh had obtained gold loan worth Rs 24.34 lakh with 85 sovereign of gold plated jewels from Federal Bank along with Aboorvam.

Subsequently, the District Crime Branch police registered a case on September 28 against Ramesh and his associates. On Thursday, the police arrested Ramesh from Puducherry.

Based on the interrogation, the police also arrested Murugaiyyan (49) from Mannargudi who was helping him in the offence. Later, the duo were produced before the court and jailed.