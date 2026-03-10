Man perceived dead found alive in Coimbatore

Marudamuthu, a 63-year-old resident of Pethanaickanur, had fainted on the road two days ago and was admitted to Pollachi Government Hospital by some members of the public. After treatment, he was discharged on March 7 but chose to stay at a relative's house without informing his family of his whereabouts.

Concerned about his absence, Marudamuthu's family filed a missing person complaint at the Kottur police station. Meanwhile, an unidentified individual collapsed in Thensangampalayam and was taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.