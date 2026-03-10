Man perceived dead found alive in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: In a startling case of mistaken identity, a family in Anaimalai near Pollachi in Coimbatore nearly conducted the funeral of a man they believed had died, only to discover that he was very much alive.
Marudamuthu, a 63-year-old resident of Pethanaickanur, had fainted on the road two days ago and was admitted to Pollachi Government Hospital by some members of the public. After treatment, he was discharged on March 7 but chose to stay at a relative's house without informing his family of his whereabouts.
Concerned about his absence, Marudamuthu's family filed a missing person complaint at the Kottur police station. Meanwhile, an unidentified individual collapsed in Thensangampalayam and was taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.
Upon visiting the hospital, Marudamuthu's son and relatives mistakenly identified the deceased as Marudamuthu and took the body home, making arrangements for the funeral rites on Monday.
The confusion was cleared when a relative sent a video showing Marudamuthu alive and well. The family immediately halted the funeral and informed the police.
A police official involved in the investigation said that the deceased bore a strong resemblance to Marudamuthu, which led to the mistaken identification. "Marudamuthu's well-being has now been confirmed. Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased," he said. The body of the unidentified person was returned to CMCH