Man on Madurai police lookout notice held in Chennai before boarding flight

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man who was in the lookout list of Madurai police was detained in the Chennai airport when he came to board a flight to Frankfurt on Tuesday. Selvakumar of Madurai has a dowry case pending against him in the Thirumangalam all-women police station.

When the police were about to arrest Selvakumar in 2022 he went missing. Recently the police received a piece of information that Selvakumar is planning to escape abroad. Soon Madurai SP issued a LOC to all the airports across the country.

On Tuesday night the immigration officials found Selvakumar was wanted by the Madurai police for the past one year. Soon the officials detained Selvakumar and informed the Madurai Superintendent of Police. He was handed over to the police.