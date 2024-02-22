Man murders former lover in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A man killed her ex-lover by dropping a heavy stone on her head in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Kaleeswaran (23), an ambulance driver from Punalvasal in Ramanathapuram district working in Peramavani was in love with S Sivajothi (20) from the same place. Though Sivajothi’s parents supported their affair, Kaleeswaran married another woman from his place three months ago.

On Tuesday, Kaleeswaran went to Sivajothi’s house under the influence of alcohol and picked up a quarrel. The neighbours pacified him and sent him away.

However, on Wednesday, Kaleeswaran who went to Sivajothi’s house again grabbed a heavy stone and dropped it on her head killing her on the spot and escaped. Peravurani police registered a case and are investigating. The police are also searching for Kaleeswaran.