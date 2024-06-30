Man murders elder brother over petty quarrel in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: In a quarrel between siblings, the younger brother stabbed his elder brother to death in Kumbakonam on Saturday.

G Aravindan (28) a mason from Aduthurai village near Kumbakonam was quarrelling with his wife Mahalakshmi over a family dispute under the influence of liquor and his elder brother G Palanivel (34) attempted to pacify the couple.

However, Aravindan who was not convinced, picked up a quarrel with his brother Palanivel and the heated argument snowballed into an assault and suddenly, Aravindan grabbed a knife and stabbed Palanivel. He sustained severe injuries in his chest and abdomen and fell down unconscious. Soon, the family members rushed him to a private hospital in Kumbakonam but he was declared dead.

On information, Thiruneelakudi police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to Kumbakonam GH.

The police also arrested Aravindan. Further investigations are on.