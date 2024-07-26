Man murdered near Sivakasi over enmity

MADURAI: A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered by an armed gang near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday night.



The deceased victim was identified as M Karthik Pandian of Ayyampatti village. The victim Pandian, who got married to Nandhini (22) of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar and lived at Ayyampatti against the interest of the latter’s relatives, sources said.

Superintendent of Police Feroze Khan Abdullah after inquiring denied the claim of honour killing as the couple belonged to the same community. A week ago, Balamurugan, brother of Nandhini, warned Pandian to leave the village.

But, Pandian ignored him. An irked Balamurugan along with brother Dhanabalamurugan and his friend hacked Pandian to death. Thiruthangal police filed a case and arrested the trio, the SP said.