33-year-old man murdered in Sembium; lover's father arrested

CHENNAI: A 33 year old man was murdered by the father of a woman the deceased was in a relationship with, in Sembium on Tuesday. The accused was arrested on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Ramesh (33) of Perambur. Police said that Ramesh was married and lived with his family. However, he had developed a relationship with a woman, Gayathri, who was separated from her husband.
Gayathri's father, K Babu (53) who learnt of the relationship had warned Ramesh and told him to stop meeting his daughter, but the deceased had not restrained, police investigations revealed.
Irate over this, on Tuesday night, Babu went to Ramesh’s house at Chakrapani Thottam on Paper Mills Road in Perambur and again questioned him about continuing the relationship with his daughter. An argument broke out between the two during the confrontation.
Babu allegedly took out a button knife he had hidden with him and stabbed Ramesh. Ramesh died on the spot due to the injuries, police said.
Based on a complaint from Ramesh’s wife Sharmila, Sembium police registered a murder case and moved his body to a government hospital for post mortem.
Police arrested Babu and seized the weapon used in the crime. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.