33-year-old man murdered in Sembium; lover's father arrested

Irate over this, on Tuesday night, Babu went to Ramesh’s house at Chakrapani Thottam on Paper Mills Road in Perambur and again questioned him about continuing the relationship with his daughter. An argument broke out between the two during the confrontation.

Babu allegedly took out a button knife he had hidden with him and stabbed Ramesh. Ramesh died on the spot due to the injuries, police said.

Based on a complaint from Ramesh’s wife Sharmila, Sembium police registered a murder case and moved his body to a government hospital for post mortem.

Police arrested Babu and seized the weapon used in the crime. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.