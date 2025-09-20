Man molests girl left alone at home after dad deserts, mom hospitalised after suicide attempt

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old contract labourer has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Tirupur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the child's parents had an argument on September 12, after which her father left the house. Heartbroken over this, the girl’s mother attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. Following this, she was rescued by neighbours and rushed to Tirupur Government Hospital, while the child remained alone at home.

Around this time, the accused Balamurugan approached the girl and, under the pretext of comforting her, he offered her tea laced with a sedative. After consuming the drink, the girl reportedly lost consciousness, after which he took her to his house.

However, the next day, when the girl became conscious, she began experiencing severe stomach pain, after which her mother took her to a private hospital. Doctors who treated the girl confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

Shocked by this, the girl’s mother filed a complaint with the KVR Nagar All Women's Police Station. When cops recorded the victim's statement, she recalled being drugged by Balamurugan before being taken to his house.

Based on the complaint and medical evidence, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Balamurugan, who has been remanded under judicial custody.