Man kills self by lying on railway track in Thanjavur as train runs over

TIRUCHY: A man committed suicide by lying across a moving train in front of several passengers who could not rescue him in Thanjavur on Thursday.

It is said that Gopalakrishnan (32), a resident of Tiruvarur and working as a watchman at TNCSC godown went to his mother-in-law’s house in Kumbakonam along with his wife Sneka to celebrate Pongal.

On Thursday morning Gopalakrishnan went to the Kumbakonam railway station. While a goods wagon approached, Gopalakrishnan ran to the track and lay across the track for the train to run over him.

Soon, Kumbakonam railway police retrieved the body and sent it to GH. Police registered a case and further investigations are on.