Man kills grandmother for asking for a cup of tea in Thanjavur; arrested

TIRUCHY: A man has beaten his grandma to death after a wordy quarrel in Thanjavur on Saturday. It is said, Kannamma (80), a resident of Thirumullaivasal in Nagapattinam, was residing with her niece’s Alamelu house after husband passed away around 30 years back. It is said, due to age related problems, Kannamma was said to be insisting for help with Alamelu and her children.

On Friday night, Kannamma had reportedly demanded tea and Alamelu’s son Sundarajan (40) who was fast asleep woke up and picked up a quarrel with Kannamma. The quarrel continued for a while and the irate Sundarajan grabbed a wooden rod and attacked Kannamma on her head in which she sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Pandanallur police rushed to the spot on Saturday and retrieved the body. The police also arrested Sundarajan. Further investigations are on.