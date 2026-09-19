Man kills ex-lover at Panruti pharmacy after she refuses to marry him

CUDDALORE: A 25-year-old AC mechanic allegedly attacked a young woman with a knife at a pharmacy in Panruti on Friday after she refused to marry him following their six-year relationship, according to a Daily Thanthi report. The woman sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital for treatment.
The accused was identified as Santhosh (25), son of Saravanamoorthy, from Chinnapurangani village near Kadampuliyur in Panruti. He works as an AC mechanic at a private company in Chennai and visits his native place during his leave.
Santhosh and the woman had reportedly been in a relationship for more than six years. The woman works as a sales assistant at a Mudhalvar Pharmacy in Panruti. After her family came to know about their relationship, they opposed it. She subsequently stopped communicating with Santhosh and had not spoken to him for nearly a year.
The incident took place when the woman was working at the pharmacy. Around 12.30 pm, there were no customers at the shop and she was checking medicine stock details on a computer. Santhosh allegedly entered the pharmacy and confronted her over her decision not to marry him. He questioned her about why she had stopped speaking to him despite their long relationship. An argument reportedly followed between the two.
During the confrontation, Santhosh allegedly took out a knife that he had hidden and attacked the woman several times. She suffered injuries to her neck, hands and other parts of her body.
The woman screamed for help after being attacked. Hearing her cries, people nearby rushed to the pharmacy. Santhosh allegedly tried to escape from the scene, but the locals chased and caught him.
They reportedly seized the knife from him and assaulted him before handing him over to the police. The injured woman was taken to Cuddalore Government Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment. Meanwhile, police reached the pharmacy after receiving information about the incident. Santhosh was arrested and taken to the police station for further investigation. The incident caused a stir in the Panruti area.