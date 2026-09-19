Man kills ex-lover at Panruti pharmacy after she refuses to marry him

The accused was identified as Santhosh (25), son of Saravanamoorthy, from Chinnapurangani village near Kadampuliyur in Panruti. He works as an AC mechanic at a private company in Chennai and visits his native place during his leave.

Santhosh and the woman had reportedly been in a relationship for more than six years. The woman works as a sales assistant at a Mudhalvar Pharmacy in Panruti. After her family came to know about their relationship, they opposed it. She subsequently stopped communicating with Santhosh and had not spoken to him for nearly a year.