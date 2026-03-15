Man kills estranged wife at Nellai bus stop

Sudhakar (29) and Pechiammal (26) are married and reside with their two children in Palamadai village in Tirunelveli. The couple frequently argued as Sudhakar suspected his wife of infidelity, as she often talked on her phone. She separated from him and moved to her parents' home with their children. As Pechiammal uses the bus daily to reach Tirunelveli junction for her work, on Sunday, Sudhakar reached the junction bus stop and appealed to her to return home. Pechiammal refused to return with him, and in a fit of rage, Sudhakar struck her in her neck with a machete and fled. Pechiammal bled to death on the spot, and the police retrieved her body for post-mortem. Later, Sudhakar surrendered with the machete at the Tirunelveli Junction police station.