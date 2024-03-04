Man killed, wife injured as crackers stored in house explodes in Tenkasi

MADURAI: A 35-year-old man was killed and his wife suffered injuries in an explosion, which occurred in a house at Kokkulam near Sankarankovil of Tenkasi district on Sunday.

The deceased victim was identified A Sakthi Easwaran. The victim was said to have engaged in producing crackers illegally inside the house, which was destroyed. Neighbouring houses were also damaged. Ramalakshmi, wife of the deceased, was admitted to hospital.

Tenkasi Superintendent of Police TP Suresh Kumar, after inquiring, said Sakthi Easwaran was a worker engaged in cracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi and he used to return home on weekends.

During this weekend, he took some crackers from Sivakasi to sell to those celebrating Sivarathiri festival. However, it is not certain whether he is illegally engaged in making crackers when the explosion occurred. Based on a complaint, Ayyapuram police have filed a case.