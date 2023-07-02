Man killed over fishing right dispute in Nemili, four arrested

RANIPET: Nemili police arrested four persons for the murder of a digital banner shop owner over fishing right dispute on Saturday. Lawrence (40) of Asanellikuppam village in Nemili taluk operated a digital banner shop in nearby Kanchipuram. On Friday, he went fishing at the irrigation tank at nearby Kil Veedhi village. However, as he failed to return, his family started searching for him. When they tried to contact him over his mobile, they found that it was switched off. Meanwhile Nemili police received information about body lying on the road to the irrigation tank.

When Lawrence’s relatives heard of this, they rushed to the spot and identified the body as that of Lawrence. Enquiries revealed that Lawrence was killed over a fishing right dispute with Thangaraj (23), Thangarasu (22), Dilip (23) and Ramadas (32) all of Kilveedhi village who smashed him on the head with an iron rod.