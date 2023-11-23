Man killed in petty quarrel in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A man was killed after a petty quarrel in Thanjavur and five persons were arrested on Wednesday.

K Ramesh (40), a resident from Panthanallur along with his friends Karnan and Paramasivam went to Kumbakonam bus stand to travel to Tirupur.

While they were waiting for the bus, four persons came in two bikes and picked up a quarrel with Ramesh and it snowballed into a group clash between Ramesh and his friends and the four people who came by bikes. Suddenly, someone had pushed Ramesh and he fell down unconscious and the other group escaped from the spot.

Ramesh was rushed to Kumbakonam GH where the doctors declared him dead. Based on the complaint, Kumbakonam West police registered a case and during investigation found that the gang was S Gokulram (23) from Adhi Lakshmi Nagar in Kumbakonam, K Ruban (21) from Anaikaranpalayam, B Nishin (21) and a 17 year old boy from the same area. Later, the police arrested all the accused.