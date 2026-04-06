Man killed in car crash near Avadi, son escapes unhurt

How did the accident take place?

On Sunday, Abinesh, along with his son, were in their car travelling along the Chennai Outer Ring Road when a car trailing their vehicle brushed against them. Abinesh lost control of his vehicle, and the car crashed into a median and came to a halt.

A passerby rushed to the aid of the injured man and alerted the authorities. While Abinesh suffered grievous injuries, his son escaped unhurt. Abinesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police said that the occupants in the other car escaped unhurt as well. The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and is investigating further.