Man killed, dumped in Thamirabarani; 7 held

Following this, Santhippu police registered a case and began an investigation. Police said Raja was attacked after an argument with a group of men near the river. The accused allegedly assaulted him, killed him, and later disposed of the body in the river.

During the investigation, police found that some of the accused were linked to a 2023 murder case and were out on bail. Police arrested Siva (20), Marimuthu (22), Karan Yosuva (22), Nambi, Dharan, Isakkimuthu, and another person. The main suspect, Gautham, remains at large and is being searched for.