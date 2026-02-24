Man killed at goat sacrifice event near Ettayapuram

Police said Periyanayagam was allegedly in an inebriated condition and sitting inside a mini-auto. His relatives reportedly served him food separately. This led to an argument with a few relatives, including Muniyasamy (36) of Kavarnagiri, who questioned the preferential treatment. The quarrel disrupted the function, and the group left the venue midway.

On their way back, they stopped at a tea shop at Keezh Eeral near Ettayapuram. Police said Muniyasamy, along with Pon Madasamy (26) of Manjanayakkanpatti and Mari Selvam (21) of Indira Nagar, Ottapidaram, allegedly attacked Periyanayagam with sickles while he was inside the vehicle and fled the scene.